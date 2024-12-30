Assam: Class 9 student dies after jumping from moving train in Dima Hasao

Haflong: A 15-year-old female student died after she allegedly jumped from a moving train in Dima Hasao, Assam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ringmali Langthasa.

She died after jumping from a moving train at Dauthuhaja railway station in Dima Hasao.

According to reports, Langthasa and her friend, Josringdi Sengyung boarded a train from Maibang railway station bound for Dauthuhaja station, which is nearest to their village, Tapa.

However, the train did not have a scheduled stop at their destination station.

Panicked and hesitant, the two girls jumped off the moving train at the station.

It was during this when both the girls received severe injuries.

Langthasa died on the spot before she could be given any proper medical attention.

Sengyung was initially taken to Maibang PHC for first aid before being referred to Haflong Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Both girls were students of Maibang HS School and were travelling home for the school holidays.