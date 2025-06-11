Guwahati: In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, prominent members of Assam’s civil society have issued a clarion call for a united opposition platform to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The members officially announced the initiative at a press conference held on Wednesday at Chandraprabha Saikiani Bhawan, Guwahati, unveiling the upcoming United Citizens’ Transformation (UCT) movement.

Noted intellectual Hiren Gohain and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan addressed the event, stating the urgent need for a broad-based, democratic front.

They cited the importance of resisting what they described as “the authoritarian and economically destructive policies” of the current government.

Paresh Malakar, Secretary, Assam Nagarik Samaj, and former DGP Harekrishna Deka also attended the conference.

Hiren Gohain stated, ” As part of the UCT initiative, the society has scheduled two key events to foster unity and lay the groundwork for a collaborative strategy. “

He said that the society will convene a Greater Guwahati Citizens’ Convention on June 13, 2025, with over 200 civil society representatives expected to participate.

“A State-level United Citizens’ Convention will take place in Guwahati on July 5–6, 2025, aiming to bring together organizations and individuals from across Assam, ” Gohain stated.

Gohain asserted that the upcoming conventions will focus on four core objectives to unite opposition forces and civil society groups: firstly, the formation of a United Citizens’ Platform to coalesce all democratic forces in safeguarding constitutional values and the interests of the people of Assam.

He said that the convention will discuss the release of a White Paper documenting and analyzing the BJP-led government’s alleged failures over the last ten years in the state.

Gohain noted that the convention will also discuss about the publication of a People’s Charter of Demands citing critical issues such as inflation, unemployment, social unrest, and the erosion of democratic rights, and the development of an Election Campaign Strategy as a joint action plan for mass public engagement in the run-up to the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Further, Gohain underscored the severity of the economic crisis, rising cost of living, and increasing suppression of dissent, which he believes have pushed Assam “to the brink of collapse.”

He warned, “If the opposition does not unite now, the people will continue to suffer under authoritarian rule.”

“Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has shown a positive and cooperative attitude toward building a united platform, Gohain added. “We are hopeful that all democratic and progressive forces, including Akhil Gogoi, will respond to this call for unity.”

Echoing this sentiment, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan asserted, “Unless we counter divisive forces, defeating the BJP in 2026 will be impossible. Civil society must be prepared to play a decisive role.”

The speakers criticized the state government’s handling of crucial issues, citing: A deepening economic crisis characterized by job losses, inflation, and arbitrary taxation. Erosion of constitutional freedoms, including restrictions on public protests. Increased centralization of media and state institutions under the BJP-RSS control.

“These conditions demand a strong, united, and people-centric response,” the convenors stated, citing that Assam’s civil society must transcend narrow interests to preserve democratic values.

Furthermore, the organizers have urged citizens, social groups, and democratic organizations across Assam to actively participate in the upcoming conventions and contribute to shaping a collective roadmap for 2026.

“This is not just a political moment — it’s a democratic awakening,” said one of the organizers. “Our goal is to ensure that Assam’s voice is heard, its values protected, and its future secured.”