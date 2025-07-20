Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: CID, forensic teams apprehended Rahul Singh, a railway station master, accused of murdering his wife, Anjali Singh, in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

A joint team from Assam’s Crime Investigation Department (CID), the Forensic Department (FD), and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NEFR) carried out the arrest after Singh had evaded law enforcement for over two weeks, intelligence sources confirmed on Sunday.

The Crime Investigation Department plays a key role in solving criminal cases in India.

Police arrested Singh, who was working at Kendukona railway station near Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup district, while he was disguised as a private security guard in a building in Guwahati.

This arrest marks a significant development in a case that has gripped the region because of its brutal nature and the chilling details uncovered during the investigation.

According to police reports, Rahul Singh allegedly stabbed his wife, Anjali Singh, to death in front of their two children on July 2, 2025, at their residence. The incident occurred in the early hours, and Singh fled the scene immediately after committing the crime, prompting a manhunt by local authorities.

“We have identified the deceased as Anjali Singh. The two children told us that their father stabbed their mother,” a police officer said, emphasizing the traumatic events witnessed by the children.

CID and forensic teams aided the investigation, which ultimately led the authorities to capture Singh in Guwahati.

After arresting him, the police produced Singh before a local court. The court remanded him to four days of police custody for further questioning.

Authorities also revealed that an audio clip, allegedly sent by Anjali to her relatives before her death, emerged during the investigation. In the recording, Anjali reportedly said that her husband and mother-in-law had mentally and physically abused her, revealing the domestic conflict that likely preceded her murder.

This case has drawn significant public attention due to its tragic nature and the underlying allegations of domestic violence. Investigators are working to establish the full sequence of events and to determine whether additional factors contributed to the crime. The Forensic Department is analyzing the evidence collected from the crime scene, and CID officials are reconstructing the events that led to Anjali’s death.

Background of the Case

Rahul Singh worked as a station master with the Northeast Frontier Railway and was regarded as a respected professional. However, allegations of domestic abuse and the violent nature of the crime have shocked the local community. Authorities have placed the couple’s children, who witnessed the murder, under protective care as the investigation continues.

Officials are also examining whether earlier reports of domestic disputes could have indicated the potential for such a tragedy.

Singh’s arrest has brought some relief to Anjali’s family, who have been seeking justice since her murder. The audio clip in which Anjali described her abuse has become a critical piece of evidence and has prompted calls for a deeper investigation into the family’s dynamics and possible negligence by those who were aware of the abuse.