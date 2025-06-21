Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dedicated two newly constructed district jails in Chirang and Baksa districts.

Chief Minister Sarma also emphasized the state government’s commitment to accelerating development in Chirang, aligning it with the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan.

The first inauguration took place at Kajolgaon in Chirang, where a district jail built at a cost of Rs 72.79 crore was unveiled.

This facility boasts a capacity for 500 prisoners, with separate accommodations for 352 males and 138 females. Subsequently, Dr. Sarma inaugurated the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, constructed for Rs 53.86 crore, also capable of housing 500 inmates and equipped with standard administrative and inmate facilities.

Speaking at the inaugural function in Kajolgaon, Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged that Chirang, despite being a full-fledged district, has historically lagged in necessary infrastructural facilities.

He highlighted the joint initiatives of the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration in empowering the district with crucial infrastructure.

He announced that the construction of the Chirang district stadium would commence shortly, and the ongoing development of the Upendra Nath Brahma garden, with a financial outlay of Rs 8 crore, would further enhance the district’s aesthetic appeal.

The Chief Minister noted the new momentum in BTR’s development in recent years, attributing it to a period of enhanced peace. He described BTR as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of people from diverse castes, creeds, and ethnicities.

Later, while inaugurating the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the state government’s dedication to ensuring equal development across all five districts of BTR.