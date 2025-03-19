Centre to probe illegal coal mining in Assam

Guwahati: The Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said that the Central government will conduct a thorough investigation into illegal coal mining activities in Assam.

In a press release issued by the office of the Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, it stated that the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on Monday raised the issue of the declining forest cover in Assam.

During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi raised a serious concern over the declining forest cover in the state. He also urged for the government’s response to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) directive on the matter, the release said.

Gogoi questioned the removal of restrictions and expressed concern about Vedanta Ltd.’s plans to establish oil and gas production operations in the sanctuary area under the guise of exploration.

Gogoi further noted that Assam’s forest cover declined by 86.66 square kilometers between 2021 and 2023. The Assam Science and Technology Environmental Council confirmed a total loss of 83.92 square kilometers of forest and tree cover over the same period.

MP Gogoi also raised concerns about the illegal coal mining activities in Assam, particularly in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, which have seen the highest deforestation rates.

Moreover, MP urged the State government to follow the practice of environmental guidelines and called for the formation of a Central investigation team to probe the role of district forest officers in the destruction of Assam’s forests,” the release said.

The release also stated that, in response to the MP’s concerns, the Minister acknowledged the loss of forest cover between 2021 and 2023 and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into illegal coal mining activities in Assam.