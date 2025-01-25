Assam: Centre approves 75 km Amingaon-Barpeta bypass

Guwahati: The proposed 75-km Amingaon-Barpeta Bypass along NH-427 has received formal approval, paving the way for improved connectivity across Assam.

The highway will traverse key locations, including Amingaon, Dadara, Singimari, Hajo, Mukalmua, Rampur, Barpeta, and Howly. Tenders for the project are expected to be issued shortly.

Once completed, this vital link is anticipated to enhance travel for thousands of commuters between Barpeta and Guwahati while improving access to nearby regions.

The upgraded infrastructure is set to benefit residents and businesses, contributing to the area’s overall economic growth.

Announcing the development on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, stating, “Decks cleared for Amingaon-Barpeta Highway alignment.This important link will significantly boost connectivity for lakhs of people traveling between Barpeta and Guwahati and beyond. Thank you to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for expediting this project.”

The project marks a major step forward in enhancing Assam’s road infrastructure and fostering regional progress.