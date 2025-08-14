Guwahati: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently conducted surprise inspections in schools across six states and Union Territories, including Assam.

This nationwide initiative aims to ensure schools are meeting educational standards and maintaining operational transparency.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The aim of these inspections is to verify that schools maintain high standards of education and transparency in their operations,” said a senior CBSE official overseeing the inspections.

In Guwahati, officials inspected two schools, International School and Spring Dale International School, to confirm their adherence to CBSE guidelines.



“We view these inspections positively as they encourage continuous improvement and student engagement,” said the principal of Spring Dale International School. Local parents also supported the initiative, with one parent commenting, “It reassures us that our children are being educated in a well-managed and safe environment.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each inspection team consisted of a CBSE official and a principal from an affiliated school. The focus was on reviewing infrastructure, student attendance, and the implementation of CBSE guidelines.

“It’s good to see that schools are not only following the regulations but also fostering a positive educational atmosphere,” observed one of the CBSE inspectors.

To maintain the element of surprise, officials conducted inspections simultaneously across various locations, allowing them to collect accurate data. They will compile the findings into reports to identify any areas needing improvement.

“These inspections are part of CBSE’s ongoing efforts to ensure consistent standards across schools in India,” said a CBSE spokesperson.

As part of its environmental initiative, CBSE is urging all affiliated schools, including those in Assam, to achieve a Green School Rating by September 30, 2025.

“Our objective is to help students understand the importance of sustainability and environmental care,” said a CBSE official from the Environmental Education Cell.

CBSE has also recommended that schools establish eco-clubs and integrate environmental education into their curricula. “Eco-clubs help students take responsibility for their surroundings and learn about nature,” said the head of an affiliated school in Guwahati.

During the inspections, officials saw students participating in tree-planting activities and campus clean-up efforts.

Through these inspections and environmental initiatives, CBSE aims to ensure high educational standards while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility in schools across the country.

“The goal is not only to ensure compliance but also to create an environment where education and sustainability go hand in hand,” concluded the CBSE official.