Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against four accused persons in the Assam investment scam case.

The agency filed a chargesheet against Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon alias Tarkik Bora—before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati.

This particular case, one of the 41 such cases being probed by the CBI at the request of the Assam government, was initially registered by Dibrugarh Police Station on September 2, 2024.

The allegations against the accused include inducing individuals to invest in a fraudulent scheme, promising exorbitant returns, and subsequently misappropriating the funds.

The CBI’s investigation has revealed a meticulously planned operation, where the accused allegedly used deceptive tactics like notarized agreements and falsified investment reports to lure unsuspecting investors, said a statement.

The funds collected were allegedly diverted for personal use, leaving numerous individuals financially devastated.

Sumi Bora, one of the accused, remains in judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the Special Judge for CBI cases in Guwahati on November 19, 2024.

The CBI’s investigation has involved a series of searches across multiple states, leading to the seizure of crucial digital evidence, including mobile phones, computers, and hard drives, the agency said.

The agency has also traced databases containing details of the victims who were duped by the accused.

In a separate case related to the Assam Investment Scam, the CBI arrested Gopal Paul, the prime accused in the AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd. case. Paul, who had been evading arrest, was apprehended in Siliguri and incriminating evidence was recovered from his possession, it added.

It has been alleged that, since 2018, the accused persons collected substantial sums of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed returns.

In return, they provided depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof of the transactions. However, over the past months, many depositors reported irregular payments, with several failing to receive their promised returns altogether.