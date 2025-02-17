Dibrugarh: During a special session on Assam at India Energy Week 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, on February 13, 2025 (Thursday), the Assam delegation, led by Bikul Ch. Deka, Chairman of Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd., conveyed a message from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister urged investors, particularly in the hydrocarbon and allied sectors, to attend the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, taking place in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also encouraged them to explore the vast investment opportunities available in Assam.

The special session on Assam was attended by approximately 150 participants, including investors, business leaders, and media professionals from across the globe.

Notable dignitaries, including Sachiv Kumar, Additional Director General of the Directorate of Hydrocarbon, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, also participated in the event.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to Bikul Ch. Deka, other key speakers included Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL); Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL); Gokul Chandra Swargiyari, Managing Director of Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL); Ranjan Goswami, Executive Director of Business Development at Oil India Limited (OIL); and Subrata Das, CEO of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL).

These industry leaders discussed investment opportunities within their respective sectors, focusing on the petroleum and natural gas industries.

Sazzad Alam, Joint Secretary, delivered a detailed presentation on behalf of the Government of Assam, showcasing the state’s vast investment potential.

During the session, speakers maintained the investment opportunities in Assam’s petrochemical sector, particularly in downstream industries that use methanol and formalin as feedstock.

Other key areas of focus included the exploration, drilling, and gas extraction sectors, refinery auxiliaries, gas processing, the Northeast gas grid, and the gas cracker industry.

With Advantage Assam 2.0 just around the corner, the Government of Assam is reinforcing the state’s position as a premier investment destination in energy and infrastructure.

The summit provides a crucial platform for investors to engage with industry leaders and government representatives, paving the way for economic growth and industrial development in Assam.