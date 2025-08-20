Guwahati: Assam’s Cachar district administration has intensified efforts to implement the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana (CSAY), a program aimed at providing tea workers with essential resting facilities and toilets, according to a release on Wednesday.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav led a review meeting to identify suitable land within tea estates and ensure the timely commencement of construction without administrative delays.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CSAY, launched by the Assam government’s Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, focuses on improving the living conditions of tea workers by addressing their long-standing need for basic amenities.

Yadav emphasized that the project addresses the specific needs of the tea community, and the Cachar administration is committed to implementing it efficiently and transparently.

To ensure the project’s success, the district administration will closely monitor each phase to maintain high-quality standards and meet deadlines.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The district administration will allocate each shelter, which will cost approximately Rs 5.16 lakh, based on the size of the tea estate. Estates up to 500 hectares will receive one facility, those between 500 and 700 hectares will have two, and estates larger than 700 hectares will get three.

These facilities will provide workers with clean, hygienic spaces, addressing a significant gap in the welfare infrastructure of tea gardens.

The district administration will establish construction committees and finalize bank account details to streamline the transfer of funds from the state government.

Yadav also noted, “By establishing these systems early on, we aim to avoid delays that often impact welfare projects.”

Tea cultivation remains a vital part of Cachar’s economy, providing livelihoods to many families. By providing basic amenities such as resting shelters and toilets, the initiative aims to enhance workers’ living conditions and support the overall well-being of the tea community.