Assam Cabinet clears denotification of reserve forests in Tinsukia

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to de-notify three proposed reserve forests in the Tinsukia district, paving the way for over 20,000 villagers to apply for permanent land pattas

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that this will enable the villages to be converted into revenue villages, facilitating the land patta process.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The cabinet also approved an additional home loan of Rs 15 lakh for 37,277 older state government employees under the Apun Ghar scheme. The CM said that this move aims to address the concerns of older employees who felt left out after the maximum loan amount was increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Other key decisions taken by the cabinet include the extension of the Mission Basundhara 3.0 application timeline.

The application resumption window has been extended till February 15, 2025, to enable eligible people to avail services under the mission.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The cabinet approved an exemption from the three-generation domicile policy for Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Ahom communities, allowing them to extend services under Mission Basundhara 3.0.