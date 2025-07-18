Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet, in its meeting held on Friday, approved the allotment of land and waiver of premium to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the establishment of a National University for Disability Studies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Later, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media at a press conference in Guwahati and shared the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the Chief Minister, the government will allot approximately 150 bighas of land for the new university, which aims to advance education, training, treatment, and rehabilitation services in the field of disability.

The institute will be located in Chaygaon, a town in Kamrup Rural district, about 38 kilometers from Guwahati.

People consider Chaygaon, known for its historical and cultural significance, a fitting location for such a landmark national institution.

The government drafted the University of Disability Studies & Rehabilitation Sciences Bill in 2020, proposing the creation of a specialized university in the Kamrup district.

The bill envisions a multi-disciplinary academic institution comprising departments such as Disability Studies, Rehabilitation Sciences, Audiology and Speech-Language, Special Education, Psychology, Orthotics and Prosthetics, Inclusive Design, and Nursing. The university is expected to offer degree programs ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral levels.

The university aims to train professionals, researchers, and educators in diverse disability-related disciplines. It will offer structured degree and research programs supported by a credit and grading system. In addition, it will serve as a central hub for affiliating Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)-recognized centers across the country and will promote inclusive universal design, assistive technologies, and interdisciplinary research.

The plan also includes the establishment of both capital and recurring infrastructure, the creation of academic and support roles, and the enrollment of thousands of students over time. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, is likely to implement a phased funding approach.

The proposed institute will significantly enhance Assam’s capacity in research, treatment, and rehabilitation for persons with disabilities. It marks a transformative step toward strengthening healthcare, inclusive education, policy-making, and the development of assistive technologies. Beyond Assam, the institution aims to serve as a national centre of excellence, promote inclusive growth, and set benchmarks for accessibility standards across India.