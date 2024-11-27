Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has expanded the state government’s holiday list to 36 days increasing the number of cultural and regional festivals of the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the government has approved 36 holidays for state government employees in 2025, along with seven additional restricted holidays.

The approved holidays include several cultural and regional festivals such as Nuakhai festival, Bir Raghab Moran Divas, Wangala Festival, Matak Raja Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Divas, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma birth anniversary, Sati Radhika Utsav and Rongker Puja.

Additionally, the restricted holiday for the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival will now be observed as a public holiday in 11 districts across the state.

The Cabinet also approved a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for employees of the Agriculture Marketing Board.

It may be mentioned that the state cabinet also decided to change the name of Hojai’s district headquarters (Sadar) from Sankardeva Nagar to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a post regarding the decision.

He said, “The state cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai district from ‘Shankardeva Nagar’ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.”

Last week, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet had decided to rename Karimganj district to Shreebhumi.

He stated that the decision to rename the district was taken after a thorough discussion at the cabinet meeting held at the Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat) in Guwahati, Assam.

He stated that the Government is planning to rename certain locations and districts in Assam which has no historical reference.

He claimed that there were many places in Assam which were not named according to historic significance and hence, the BJP government is now moving on to rename them.