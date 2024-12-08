Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Saturday announced a new compensation policy for the legal heirs or next of kin (NOK) of prisoners who die unnatural deaths.

The one-time compensation structure includes Rs 2 lakh for deaths due to quarrels among prisoners to the NOK and Rs 3 lakh for deaths caused by torture or beating by prison staff.

The scheme also includes Rs 4 lakh for deaths due to negligence by prison staff or medical personnel and Rs 3 lakh for suicide by prisoners.

The cabinet stated that the decision was taken to address accountability and provide justice to the families of prisoners if they die under unnatural circumstances.

In addition to this policy, the cabinet has also approved the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department.

This new department will focus on accelerating growth in Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts, with a focus on rapid infrastructure development and generating employment opportunities.