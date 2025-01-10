Assam Budget Session 2025 starts Feb 17

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the 2025 Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to commence on February 17.

An official notification in this regard was issued by Dulal Pegu, Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, on Thursday.

In a historic move, the first day of the session will be held at the BTC Legislative Assembly Chamber in Kokrajhar, marking the first time a session’s opening day will take place outside the state capital, Dispur.

This decision signifies a major departure from tradition, as all Assembly sessions have been held in Dispur since the state capital was relocated there in 1973.

The Assam Legislative Assembly, established with its first sitting on April 7, 1937, in Shillong, has seen several changes in venue over the years.

Following the creation of Meghalaya in 1972, the Assam government shifted its capital to Dispur. The inaugural Budget Session in Dispur was held on March 16, 1973, and the tradition of hosting all sessions there has continued until now.

The Budget Session 2025 will open with Governor Acharya’s address on February 17 in Kokrajhar.

However, the remaining days of the session will be conducted at the Assam Legislative Assembly Chamber in Dispur, as stated in the official notification.

During this session, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is set to present the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The upcoming session is expected to be significant, with discussions on key policy and developmental issues shaping the agenda.

This landmark decision to host the first day in Kokrajhar is viewed as a step toward greater inclusivity and regional representation, signaling a new chapter in Assam’s legislative history.