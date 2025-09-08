Kokrajhar: A quiet revolution is underway in the rural communities of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, where the ancient art of sericulture is being revitalized and transformed into a powerful engine for economic empowerment.

At the heart of this change is the Bodoland Sericulture Mission, a landmark initiative that is not only creating jobs but also weaving a new sense of pride and self-reliance into the very fabric of the region.

Silkworm rearing and handloom weaving have long been cherished traditions in BTR, integral to the cultural identity and livelihoods of its people. Now, a focused push, spearheaded by a collaboration between the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and several key partners, including the Central Silk Board and the World Bank-funded APART, is taking these traditions to unprecedented heights.

Weaving a Legacy of Growth

The numbers speak for themselves. Sericulture has emerged as a champion product for the BTC, practiced in more than half of the total villages in the region. Today, 44,250 families across 1,658 villages earn their living from this industry, with 41,854 acres dedicated to silkworm food plantations.

The region’s raw silk production reached an impressive 1,510 MT in fiscal year 2024-25, with Eri raw silk contributing a dominant 97.17%. This represents a remarkable 100% growth since 2014-15. BTR is now the second-largest producer of Eri raw silk in Northeast India, accounting for 30% of Assam’s total production and over 20% of India’s.

This achievement was officially recognized in 2024 when Bodo Eri Silk was awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, solidifying its unique identity and reputation on both national and global stages.

Mills as Beacons of Self-Reliance

A critical step in this transformation has been the establishment of two new Eri Silk Spun Mills, designed to create a complete and integrated value chain for producers. These mills serve as a direct link between the thousands of rural families who rear silkworms and the broader market, eliminating middlemen and ensuring fair prices.

The first mill, inaugurated on January 2, 2025, at Barama in lower Assam’s Baksa district, was built with a Rs 14.92 crore investment from the North Eastern Council. With a daily production capacity of 461 kilograms of yarn, it provides direct employment to 375 people and supports the livelihoods of nearly 50,000 rural households.

The second mill, which began operations on August 24, 2025, at Adabari in Kokrajhar, was funded by the Central Silk Board with a Rs 13.39 crore investment. It is set to produce 37 metric tons of Eri yarn annually, create 90 direct jobs, and support over 15,000 livelihoods.

These facilities are more than just factories; they are engines of empowerment, particularly for the women and youth who lead much of the sericulture work. By ensuring a steady demand for cocoons, they stabilize prices and allow producers to earn a dependable second income.

A Cultural Fit, a Woman-Powered Chain

Eri silk, also known as “peace silk” due to its non-violent harvesting method, is a perfect cultural fit for the region. Its rearing is deeply embedded in Bodo and other tribal households and is primarily managed by women, making the Bodoland Sericulture Mission a truly woman-powered value chain. The mission’s focus on providing training, modern technology, and financial support—averaging Rs 50,000 per household—has led to higher adoption and retention rates among rearers.

The mission has a clear roadmap for the future: ensuring steady procurement at fair prices, providing timely working capital for producer groups, and linking women’s clusters directly to mills and brand buyers. If these initiatives continue to thrive, Bodoland’s sericulture industry is poised to move from a subsistence-level activity to a powerful and sustainable economic force, bringing lasting prosperity to the region.