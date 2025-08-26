Guwahati: Elections for the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam are scheduled to be held on September 22, State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The last date for filing nominations is September 2, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on September 4.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is September 6, he added. Counting of votes will take place on September 26, and the entire election process is expected to conclude by September 28.

Polling will be conducted from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm on September 22, while vote counting will commence at 8:00 am on September 26, Sarma said.

The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately across the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which includes Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts.

The total electorate for the BTC elections is 26,57,937, comprising 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females, and 17 voters of other genders.

Of the 40 seats in the council, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-ST candidates, and the remaining five seats are open to both ST and non-ST candidates.