North Lakhimpur: Railway personnel discovered a body on the tracks of the railway line near Harmutty Railway Junction at Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

They found the body on the railway tracks in front of Banderdewa HS School, under the jurisdiction of Banderdewa Police Outpost in Assam on Sunday.

They also found a motorcycle bearing registration number AR-01 K 6247 near the body, along with an Aadhaar card.

Using the Aadhaar card, authorities identified the deceased as William Bhengra from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

They suspect that an upbound train struck him.

The railway police from Harmutty have sent the body for postmortem to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.