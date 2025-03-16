Assam: Body found in Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Guwahati: Guwahati police on Sunday recovered a body of a man from the Marwari community in the Brahmaputra at Sukreswar Ghat of the city, which triggers concerns in the area.

Sources said that the police recovered the body at Sukreswar Ghat and identified it as Kamal Jain, a resident of Jail Road, Fancy Bazar.

Police said that, according to preliminary investigation, it could be a case of suicide. Police have sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

Fancy Bazar police have initiated further investigation into it, reports stated.

Natobaly, Police also found a young woman’s body under mysterious circumstances in Dighalipukhuri, on Saturday.

According to reports, she had been missing since Saturday evening, and her family had filed a missing person report at Satgaon Police Station earlier on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, Satgaon Police reached the scene and launched an investigation. Initial findings suggest the possibility of suicide, the reports added.