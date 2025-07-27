Guwahati: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) took a major step toward women’s empowerment with a special interactive session at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.



The event brought together a diverse group of women, including achievers, professionals, college students, intellectuals, and community leaders.

The session was led by BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, who engaged directly with the participants, listening to their aspirations and challenges.

The event, organized in partnership with the UPPL’s women’s and academic wings, created a dynamic atmosphere for discussion, with topics ranging from social equity to the policies needed for women’s progress in BTR.

President of the UPPL Women’s Wing, Pratibha Brahma, opened the event with a powerful call for greater government investment in women’s education, skills development, and livelihood programs. She emphasized, “If we want to see a developed Bodoland, we must begin by developing our daughters.”

Pramod Boro followed with a heartfelt address, stressing the importance of women’s participation in BTR’s development. “The voices of BTR’s women are not just powerful—they are visionary. Our goal is to translate these visions into action,” he said.

The session included an open-floor discussion where young women raised important issues about employment, gender equality, and representation in governance. CEM Boro responded to these concerns, promising that future policies would better address the needs of BTR’s women.

Throughout the evening, speakers highlighted the importance of equal opportunities in all areas—social, cultural, and economic. As one panelist put it, “Empowerment is not a gift—it’s a right. And tonight, we’re claiming it.”

The event ended on a note of collective resolve. CEM Boro concluded, “Our mission is to build a BTR where every woman is free, capable, and respected. This journey begins with listening and continues with action.”

The program, which has received widespread attention on social media and in regional news outlets, is being celebrated as a model of participatory leadership and inclusive governance in Assam.