Udalguri: The Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, under the Government of Assam, distributed 22 e-rickshaws to selected beneficiaries from Darrang and Udalguri districts.

The distribution aimed to promote self-employment and economic upliftment among linguistic minority communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The distribution ceremony took place at Pragati Sangha, Tangla.

Speaking at the event, Shiladitya Dev, Chairman of the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, stated that the linguistic minority community includes not only Bengalis but also Hindi-speaking and other constitutionally recognized communities.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering inclusive development and ensuring equal opportunities for all sections of society.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dev further explained that, despite the board’s limited financial resources, it has successfully undertaken various initiatives, such as constructing community halls, sports pavilions, eco-parks, cultural centers, and hostels across Assam to benefit linguistic minority communities.

Also present at the event were Sujit Sarkar, Member of the Board, and Makibur Rahman, Accountant of the Board.

They formally handed over the e-rickshaw keys to the beneficiaries and urged them to utilize the e-rickshaws effectively while taking full advantage of the government’s welfare schemes.

They stated that the e-rickshaws were provided completely free of cost under a 100% subsidy scheme.