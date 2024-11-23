Guwahati: As the counting for by-elections in Assam comes to an end, BJP secures all five seats including the Samaguri Constituency in Nagaon.

BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma with the Samaguri seat with a margin of 24,501 votes.

The seat was a stronghold for the Congress for decades and was held by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain for many terms.

However, with him being elected as an MP, the seat was vacated and was contested later by his son Tanzil Hussain.

While during campaigning there were several poll-related violence in Samaguri, the Congress was still confident that they would retain the seat.

But, on Saturday, the seat was won by the BJP with a huge margin.

It will be after more than two decades that the grand old party seems to be losing one of its strongholds, which, until a month ago, was considered its traditional seat.

In other seats, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam, won the Sidli Assembly seat comfortably, defeating his nearest rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) by a margin of 37,016 votes.

While Brahma secured 95,243 votes, Basumatary managed to receive only 58,227 votes.

On the other hand, AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury won the Bongaigaon seat by a massive margin of 35,164 votes, having polled 74,734 votes. She defeated Congress’s Brajenjit Singha, who secured 39,570 votes.

As the vote-counting process enters its final stage, with NDA allies leading in the remaining two assembly constituencies, it has become almost certain that the BJP-led alliance will sweep the bypolls 5-0.

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from Behali Assembly constituency Diganta Ghatowal defeated Congress’s Jayanta Borah by a margin of 9,051 votes.

Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes, while his nearest rival Borah received 41,896 votes.

Meanwhile, in Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is ahead of Congress’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by a margin of 9,017 votes, with only one round remaining.

Although the by-elections in Assam for five Assembly constituencies were a cakewalk for the BJP-led alliance in the state, the “acid test” is not far off for the saffron camp, with only a year and a half remaining until the state Assembly elections, scheduled for March-April 2026.

Vote counting began at 8 am under tight security for bypolls held on November 13 across five assembly constituencies.