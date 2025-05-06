Dibrugarh: A local BJP worker was forcibly shaved by locals at Digboi in Assam’s Dibrugarh district following a viral phone conversation that sparked anger within the Moran community.

The incident stemmed from escalating tensions related to panchayat elections.

The controversy began with a video showing Junmoni Moran, an independent candidate from Ward No. 7 of Borhapjan Panchayat, confronting BJP MLA Suren Phukan, alleging violations of the model code of conduct during his campaign. This video gained significant traction on social media and in state media.

Subsequently, MLA Phukan’s supporters filed an FIR against Junmoni Moran at the Doomdooma Police Station, leading to her arrest and detention.

While Moran was in custody, a phone recording surfaced featuring a heated exchange between Congress leader Lachit Moran (alias Rajiv) and Nani Gopal Dutta, an aide to Digboi MLA Suren Phukan. In this recording, Kalpajyoti Phukan was heard questioning Lachit Moran’s presence in Tingrai, perceived as a threat.

This recording triggered a strong reaction from the Moran community. Locals forcibly removed Kalpajyoti Phukan from his Bogapani residence and took him to the Tingrai market, where they publicly shaved his head as a form of protest.

Video footage of the incident quickly spread online, prompting police intervention. A verbal altercation ensued between police and the locals, and Akash Moran was detained for questioning.

“We are investigating the matter. A person has been detained for instigating the public. We are currently conducting preliminary investigations and cannot provide further details at this time,” stated a police official.