Guwahati: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has directed Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to issue a public apology to the people of Assam following his controversial behavior during a session in the Assam Assembly on Friday (March 21, 2025).

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Kurmi, Saikia expressed dismay over the MLA’s actions, stating that they were unbecoming of a seasoned politician and contrary to the party’s disciplined ethos.

The incident in question occurred during Kurmi’s speech on the assembly floor, where he rose from his seat and engaged in conduct that Saikia described as disruptive and against the traditions of the House.

“I will come and break your microphone” Kurmi, Kurmi was heard saying inside the Assembly. Kurmi also charged towards Congress MLA and the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

“Your behavior is very different from the reforms of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers,” Saikia wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, the party’s state in-charge, and the organizational general secretary.

Saikia emphasized that Kurmi, an established politician elected to the assembly multiple times with the blessings of the people, should uphold the dignity expected of a public representative.

“As an experienced politician, we are surprised by your unexpected behavior,” he noted, adding that the BJP prides itself on being a disciplined organization that values tolerance, restraint, and principled struggle.

While Kurmi has already apologized within the assembly for his actions, Saikia insisted that this was insufficient.

He directed the MLA to extend a formal apology to the people of Assam and cautioned him against repeating such conduct in the future.

“You are advised not to repeat such behavior,” the letter stated, underscoring the party’s commitment to maintaining decorum among its ranks.