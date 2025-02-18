North Lakhimpur: A local BJP leader was arrested by Lakhimpur Police after a large amount of contraband diesel was discovered at his residence in Assam’s Dejoo, located 12 km from North Lakhimpur.

Balo Dey, a leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party’s Dejoo Mandal unit, was arrested following the discovery of 3,000 liters of diesel stored in drums at his residence in Dejoo Bazaar, under Silaneebari Police Outpost in Lakhimpur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on a tip-off, the State GST department, along with the police, conducted a search operation at Dey’s residence on the night of February 15 and recovered the illegally stored diesel.

This follows the recent seizure of several oil tankers transporting fuel from a depot in Arunachal Pradesh to various parts of India, evading VAT in Assam.

The seizure of fuel tankers by the SGST office in North Lakhimpur is believed to be connected to the recovery of contraband diesel in Dejoo.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police are also searching for Choto Verma, Narayan, Haneefa, and Ram in connection with the diesel trade.