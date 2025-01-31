Guwahati: Assam police have arrested a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jorhat district, for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman from Guwahati.

The accused, identified as Chandan Baruah, who serves as the vice president of BJYM’s Jorhat district committee, was taken into custody by Latasil Police from the New Guwahati area on Thursday.

His arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim, a resident of Noonmati, at Latasil Police Station in Guwahati.

According to the complaint, Baruah not only raped the woman but also blackmailed and threatened her. After an investigation, the police registered a case against him and subsequently arrested him from the New Guwahati area.

Following his arrest, Baruah was produced before the Kamrup (M) Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Despite the serious allegations, the BJP has not taken any action or issued a statement regarding Baruah’s arrest.