Assam: BJP cancels ‘Bihar Diwas’ elebration in Tinsukia Amid Protests

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to cancel its planned celebration of ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Tinsukia, eastern Assam, on March 22 following protests from regional political parties, community organizations, and the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)].

BJP’s Assam president and MP, Dilip Saikia, stated that the decision was taken to avoid hurting local sentiments. He clarified that the event was meant to be a ‘Sneh Milan Utsav’ (festival of affection and togetherness) under the BJP’s ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ initiative, aimed at fostering unity and coexistence across the country. He also highlighted that States like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Nagaland have celebrated ‘Assam Diwas’ in the past.

“We have canceled the Tinsukia programme following concerns from certain groups, but the day will now be observed in other parts of Assam,” Saikia said on March 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the opposition to ‘Bihar Diwas,’ calling it an example of communal hatred. He argued that when ‘Assam Diwas’ is celebrated in other States, Assam should reciprocate. “Such narrow-mindedness could discourage investors and harm the reputation of Assam, affecting students and workers from the State living elsewhere in India,” Sarma said.

The ULFA(I) issued a warning on March 19, threatening severe consequences if the event went ahead, referring to Bihar as a representative of “Indian occupational forces.” This sparked outrage among indigenous communities such as the Ahoms and Morans.

Raijor Dal leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi accused the BJP of organizing the event to appeal to Hindi-speaking voters in Assam ahead of the 2026 State elections. Similarly, the Assam Jatiya Parishad criticized the move, calling it an insult to the Assamese people and a ploy to appease people from Bihar.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate about cultural sensitivities, regional identity, and the balancing of national unity with local sentiments.