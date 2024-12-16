Guwahati: A total of 68 different bird species were recorded during a birdwatching programme at Deepor Beel located on the outskirts of Assam’s capital Guwahati.

Altogether, 29 nature lovers from across India participated in the day-long event on Sunday.

As part of its WeForNature campaign, the event was organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department’s Kamrup East Division.

Deepor Beel, Assam’s only Ramsar site, boasts a rich diversity of both local and migratory birds, with a recent record of more than 26,000 birds from 96 different species.

Winter is an especially captivating time to witness the unique beauty of this wetland, with its plethora of winged visitors.

The event highlighted the vital role of community engagement in nature conservation and underscored the significance of educational efforts in fostering sustainable practices.

Under the WeForNature programme, Aaranyak is spearheading events to cultivate an interest group focused on birds and develop a long-term avian database for the region.

The event was led by expert birders Udayan Borthakur – a senior scientist at Aaranyak, and Prasanna Kalita and Partha Pratim Das.