Dumduma Town: Tinsukia district, nestled in the upper reaches of Assam, is facing a grim public health crisis as Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a deadly mosquito-borne viral disease, continues to claim lives and strain the region’s healthcare system.

Officials have confirmed nine JE cases across the district, with two fatalities reported, including a minor who succumbed on Sunday. The remaining seven patients are currently battling for survival at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, which serves as a key referral center for critical cases in the state.

As the district administration races to contain the outbreak, this alarming surge highlights Assam’s long-standing struggle with JE—a disease that thrives in the state’s lush, waterlogged terrain.

The outbreak has affected several areas of Tinsukia, with cases reported from Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) in Kakopathar and Hapjan, while Ketetong BPHC remains unaffected so far. The minor’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the vulnerability of children to JE, which is notorious for causing brain inflammation and neurological damage. Health officials at AMCH are working tirelessly, but the prognosis for the seven patients remains uncertain.

This flare-up in Tinsukia reflects a broader wave of JE sweeping across Assam in 2025. As of July 16, the state has reported 300 cases and 26 deaths in 33 of its 35 districts. Tinsukia had already contributed six cases earlier this year. The National Health Mission (NHM) has reported that Assam bears nearly half of India’s JE burden—a figure that illustrates both the ecological vulnerability of the region and the challenges involved in controlling this preventable yet lethal disease.

Japanese Encephalitis is not new to Assam. Caused by a virus transmitted through the bite of Culex mosquitoes, JE has plagued the state for decades. Significant outbreaks have marked its recent history, with 161 deaths recorded in 2019 and 53 deaths in 2024. This year’s toll continues to rise, fueled by conditions that make Assam a hotspot for JE transmission.

The state’s vast paddy fields, sprawling tea gardens, and numerous water bodies provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Additionally, pig farming—a livelihood for many in Tinsukia—amplifies the virus, as pigs serve as hosts through which the virus multiplies and spreads to humans via mosquito bites. The monsoon season, vital for Assam’s agriculture, worsens the crisis by flooding low-lying areas and increasing mosquito populations.

To combat JE, the state government has launched vaccination drives as a key strategy. Since 2011, Assam has rolled out JE vaccines for children, and more recently, it has extended adult vaccination programs to high-risk districts like Tinsukia.

However, gaps in coverage and logistical challenges in reaching remote villages leave many people exposed. The current outbreak in Tinsukia is a stark reminder that although progress has been made, the battle against JE is far from over.

Tinsukia’s rural landscape mirrors the conditions that make Assam a JE epicenter. Paddy fields glisten under monsoon rains, creating perfect mosquito nurseries. Pig-rearing, a common practice in many local communities, heightens the risk.

Migratory birds and waterfowl, which can carry the virus across regions, add another layer of complexity. In areas like Doomdooma and its surroundings, these factors combine to form a deadly ecosystem where JE flourishes.

The outbreak’s timing aligns with the monsoon’s peak, a period when mosquito activity surges. Stagnant water pools in fields and ditches, and humid conditions accelerate breeding cycles. In a district like Tinsukia—where agriculture and livestock sustain livelihoods—these natural features become both a blessing and a curse, complicating the effort to disrupt the transmission cycle.

Historically, JE outbreaks in Assam peak between June and September, and this year is no exception. Climate change may be exacerbating the threat, as erratic rainfall and rising temperatures expand mosquito habitats. Experts warn that without sustained intervention, Assam’s ecological conditions will continue to fuel JE’s deadly reach.

In response to the crisis, the Tinsukia district administration, led by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, has launched an emergency action plan. On Monday, officials convened a high-level meeting at the DC’s office to coordinate a swift and comprehensive response.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad, the Additional Commissioner of Health, the Joint Director of Health Services, and officers from the agriculture, veterinary, municipal, and health departments joined the effort. Their goal was to deploy an immediate containment strategy to curb the outbreak.

Authorities began spraying insecticides in high-risk areas to eliminate mosquitoes and limit their spread. Teams also launched door-to-door campaigns and used loudspeakers to inform residents about JE symptoms—including fever, headache, neck stiffness, and seizures—and emphasized the importance of early reporting. Health facilities have strengthened surveillance at local BPHCs and village health posts to detect and isolate cases. Hospitals and clinics remain on high alert, with AMCH handling the most severe cases. The administration also partnered with agriculture and veterinary departments to manage waterlogging and reduce pig–mosquito–human contact points.

Officials have issued urgent advisories urging residents to use mosquito nets, apply insect repellents, and wear long sleeves, particularly during dawn and dusk when Culex mosquitoes are most active. In a district where people live in close contact with nature, these small precautions could be life-saving.

JE hits the most vulnerable groups hardest—especially children under 10 and elderly adults. Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, Principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), has observed a rise in cases since April, a trend that continues in Tinsukia. “There’s no cure once JE progresses,” he said. “Prevention and early treatment are our only weapons.” For families who lose loved ones to JE, the pain is compounded by the fact that it is largely preventable.

Public cooperation plays a crucial role. In rural areas like Kakopathar, where literacy rates and access to healthcare are limited, ASHA workers and local leaders are filling the gap. Meanwhile, the state government has pledged additional support—sending more vaccines, insecticides, and medical personnel to bolster Tinsukia’s defenses.

Tinsukia’s outbreak represents a microcosm of Assam’s ongoing struggle with Japanese Encephalitis—a battle that pits human determination against the relentless forces of nature. The district administration’s rapid response offers hope, but lasting solutions will require more: wider vaccination coverage, improved drainage systems, sustainable agricultural practices, and a deeply rooted culture of disease prevention.

As monsoon clouds continue to gather over Tinsukia, the stakes are painfully clear. With two lives already lost and seven more at risk, Assam’s fight against JE is a race against time—a test of its resolve to protect its people. Healthcare workers, administrators, and residents now stand together, united in their effort to rid the region of a virus that has haunted it for far too long.