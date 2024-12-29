Guwahati: Litterateur and researcher Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami has been elected as the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha in Assam on Sunday.

Goswami has been elected president with a total of 384 votes.

He won by defeating Upen Rabha Hakacham who got 309 votes.

The election, which saw a total of 849 district and branch units casting their votes, was marked by a brief altercation at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium in Dadara.

In other key results, Padum Rajkhowa won the election for deputy president, while Debajit Bora was elected as the organization’s general secretary.

The ballot boxes were sealed on December 5 and stored at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati, as confirmed by Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, the outgoing president of Asam Sahitya Sabha.