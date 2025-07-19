Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Dhubri: Police on Saturday arrested a suspected third-gender individual from Bangladesh in the Bogulamari area in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The individual identified as Sarvin Khatun was apprehended after failing to produce valid Indian identity documents, prompting an investigation into her nationality and presence in India.

This incident follows strong statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Durgapur, affirming that “lawful action would be continuously taken according to the Indian Constitution” against illegal entrants. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the issue on social media.

The detention occurred shortly after over 30 members of the local transgender community protested outside the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

They demanded protection from undocumented individuals allegedly posing as transgender persons, claiming these infiltrators have been operating in the district for years.

Dhubri, a border district with Bangladesh, has long faced issues with illegal infiltration. The transgender community’s protest adds a new dimension, with allegations that some infiltrators are using their identity as a cover.

In a formal complaint, protestors accused certain undocumented individuals of extortion, physical assault, and drug trafficking. They also raised concerns about forged Indian identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards, being used by infiltrators to evade scrutiny.

Dhubri police have confirmed that Sarvin Khatun’s nationality is under verification, promising legal action based on the investigation’s outcome.

Transgender community leaders have urged a thorough verification drive to distinguish between Indian citizens and infiltrators, ensuring the safety and rights of all law-abiding residents.