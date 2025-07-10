Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Tinsukia: A Banded Krait (Bungarus fasciatus), a venomous snake locally known as “sakri fenti haap,” was rescued from Raidang village in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district and later released into a nearby forest.

The snake was first spotted in a bamboo grove near a residential area early in the morning. It was later seen entering a kitchen at night, prompting concern among local residents.

The villagers informed wildlife rescuer and conservationist Devajit Moran, who arrived at the site with his team within 30 minutes.

Using protective gear and standard handling tools, the team safely secured the snake without harm. The reptile was later released in a reserve forest area away from human habitation.

Speaking to reporters, Moran stated that although the Banded Krait is highly venomous, it is generally non-aggressive and tends to avoid human contact. He added that incidents of bites are rare and usually occur only when the snake is provoked or accidentally stepped on.

Moran noted that local response to the sighting reflected increased awareness about wildlife conservation. He said that in earlier years, such snakes were often killed on sight, but attitudes are gradually changing.

The Banded Krait is primarily nocturnal and known for its distinct black and yellow bands. As forest cover continues to shrink and human settlements expand, such encounters are becoming more frequent.

Wildlife activists have welcomed the villagers’ response and the safe handling of the situation, calling it a positive step toward coexistence.