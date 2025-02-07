Bajali: The Bajali Rock and Sports Climbing Association was formed on February 4 at the book fair office of the 77th biannual session of Axom Sahitya Sabha at Assam’s Pathsala, Bhattadev Kshetra.

This pioneering association marks a significant milestone in promoting sports climbing and adventure activities in Bajali.

Under the visionary leadership of Khanin Roy, a renowned yoga enthusiast and national-level athlete in swimming and martial arts, the association aims to foster a love for nature and promote coexistence with the environment through sport climbing and other adventure activities.

As an Olympic-affiliated sport, rock climbing will be a central focus, supplemented by mountaineering, rafting, jungle tracking, night camping, and more.

Khanin Roy, a seasoned sports organizer, has been instrumental in creating awareness about social issues like drug abuse and depression through adventure programs over the past decade and it is note worthy that he has highlighted this issue in different states of India as well as in the international level.

Khanin Roy has been selected as the founder secretary of the association.

The presidential office of the BRSCA has been taken over by Kulen Das (Assistant Professor) in co-operation with Vice-Presidents, namely, Dr. Nabajyoti Sarma and Ajanta Choudhury (Assistant Professor), with social worker Saroj Choudhury as its Working President, Pranjit Baruah and Subhas Roy as Joint Secretaries and Manjit Talukdar as its Treasurer.

Additionally, the other executive members involved in the association include Biplab Mahanta, Atul Chandra Roy, Smita Parashar, Progati Nath Ray, Jupitara Das, Hirakjyoti Baro and Deep Baro.