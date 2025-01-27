Bajali: The Police in Bajali destroyed drugs worth Rs 2.98 crore in Bajali district on Monday, a senior officer said.

This lot of drugs were seized during different operations over the last 2 years, Trinayan Bhuyan, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bajali district in Assam.

The destroyed drugs included 118.27 gm of Heroin worth around Rs 23, 65,400, 825.10 gm of Brown Sugar worth around Rs 1,65, 02,000, 57.642 kg of Ganja worth around Rs 28, 82,100, 9990 bottles of Codeine Based Cough Syrup worth around Rs 69, 93,000, 2162 numbers of Psychotropic Tablets worth around Rs 10, 81,000.

This disposal took place near Pahumara river in Bajali district.

All environmental and safety norms were adhered to during the disposal process. These actions were part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Assam.

