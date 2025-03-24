Assam Assembly adjourned as clash erupts over "Dy speaker attack"

Guwahati: The Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly adjourned the session on Monday amid the clash between ruling BJP MLAs and the opposition over the alleged attack on Deputy Speaker Numal Momin by a Congress legislator.

The ruling BJP alleged to the opposition party that the Congress legislator Nurul Huda attacked Deputy Speaker Numal Momin outside the House on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The allegation led the members of the Assam Assembly to emerge into chaos.

The Congress legislators on Monday, attended the Assam Assembly wearing black dresses to protest against ruling BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. MLA Kurmi abused the opposition MLAs and tried to attack physically inside the House last week.

The Congress legislators held a sit-in protest outside the Speaker’s chamber in the Assembly building demanding action against Kurmi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the question hour of today’s session, Assam’s Chief Minister said that Momin sent a message to him on WhatsApp about the incident. Nurul Huda attacked Momin which led Momin hospitalized, as stated by Momin.

Chief Minister urged the Speaker to file a police case as it happened outside the House.

Averting to CM’s allegations, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded a House Committee to investigate the matter.

Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M) protested at the Well of the House. They criticized Kurmi’s behavior and the ruling party’s claims about the alleged attack on Momin.

Sarma led the treasury benches and countered by shouting and claiming that the opposition attacked Momin, a tribal.

“This will set a bad precedent as the opposition attacked an indigenous tribal inside the Assembly complex. This is going to be a big issue,” the CM said.

Responding to the matter Speaker Biswajit Daimary said he has asked the officials to check the matter Daimary said that he had asked the Assembly Secretary to check about Momin’s status.

With tensions rising and neither side willing to back down, Speaker Daimary adjourned the session for ten minutes.