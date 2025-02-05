Pathsala: More than 30 lakh people visited the 77th biennial conference of the Asam Xahitya Xabha for the last five days.

The conference which was held at Bhattadev Kshetra Bhattadev Kshetra, covering 1,100 bighas of land, the main venue became a record in the history of the Sabha.

Science fair, Book fair and a big Assamese traditional Japi attract People across the world.

In cultural rally more than 5 lakh people participated with traditional attire.

The science fair, being held for the first time and named after Col Guruprasad Das, is one of the main attractions.

Students and adolescents in large number thronged the different stalls to quench their curiosity about various items on display and scientific processes.

Science fair, which replaced the traditional trade fair for the first time on an experimental basis with a separate stage and campus, has proved to be a resounding success.

“It is for the first time that such a science exhibition is being organised at the Asam Sahitya Sabha confer-ence,”

said State minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is also the president of the reception committee.

Book fair in the Sabha attracted people which was introduced in the Sahitya Sabha session at Pathsala in 1987 which later became part and parcel of the sessions everywhere.

It has been learnt that the Sahitya Sabha has adopted a resolution to carry on with the science exhibition in its future conferences.

Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma also appealed people to buy books and give books as gifts to each other. He said during his visit in Pathsala.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha has achieved a remarkable feat, earning a place in the India Book of Records for crafting the largest Japi ever made.

The colossal Japi, measuring 87ft, was unveiled at the 77th Biennial Pathsala Conference in Bhattadev Khetra, Bajali, marking a new milestone in celebrating Assamese culture.

This impressive Japi showcases the rich tradition and craftsmanship of Assam.

It was meticulously constructed using woven bamboo, cane, and a large palm leaf, employing time-honored techniques passed down through generations.

Replicas of PSLV and Chandrayaan, weapons of the Indian Army, refinery machinery and many more such equipment have not only attracted students but adults also.

Agriculture department of Bajali showcased various organic vegetables to inspire others on organic farming.

As the government of Assam urges youth to take up farming.

Gajraj Corps showcased the strength and modernisation of the Indian Army, igniting a sense of patriotism and pride.

The display included advanced weaponry, military equipment, and high-tech drones, providing a rare insight into the capabilities of India’s defenders.

For the first time in the history of Assam Xahitya Xabha, Indian Army demonstrated its advanced weaponry, military equipment and high-tech drones, unveiling the futuristic face of Indian warriors and a glimpse into modernization in the ongoing 77th biennial session of the largest literary body.

The event attracted a large crowd, including students, teachers, and women, who were captivated by the Army’s technological advancements and unwavering commitment to national security.

Additionally, the Indian Army’s Career Counselling Initiative served as an inspiration for young aspirants, offering expert guidance on eligibility, selection, and career strategies.

The initiative is empowering the youth to pursue careers in the Army, fostering a sense of honour and valour.

The replica of a tribal village has also become a major attraction. The village depicts the lifestyle of indigenous tribes of the State.

Huts of almost all major tribes, occupation of the people, the tools they use in their day-to-day activities, food habits, mode of worship, recreational activities have been exhibited there.

A stage has been set up next to the village for performance by the indigenous groups so that visitors can get acquainted with the rich cultural and traditional heritage.

The food committee provided 1.30 lakh people in the Sabha.

Asom Xahitya Xabha which is revered as the apex literary body of Assam was established in 1917 to promote the culture of Assam and Assamese literature.