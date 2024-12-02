Guwahati: A police constable from Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly apprehended by the forest department on Sunday night for allegedly poaching in the Tikupani Reserve Forest under Jorhat Forest Division, Assam.

The forest is a protected area under the Jorhat forest division, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Wangdem Chikcha is a resident of Upper Kulam village in Tirap district.

He was caught “red-handed” during a late-night operation led by forest officials.

Chikcha is a constable with the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Changlang district.

Two of Chikcha’s accomplices managed to escape during the operation.

Tikupani Reserved Forest is known for its rich biodiversity and is a critical habitat for many endangered and rare species.

Further investigation is being carried out.