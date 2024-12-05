Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for the junior grades of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS).

Chiranjeev Phukan has secured the top rank in the ACS junior grade category, while Partha Pratim Sarmah has topped the APS junior grade category.

A significant achievement this year is the strong performance of women candidates. Seven out of the top ten rank holders in the ACS category and four out of the top ten in the APS category are women.

APSC CCE 2023 Results: Check the complete list here:

Top 10 Rank Holders:

Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade)

Chiranjeev Phukan Anisha Buragohain Himadri Jita Bora Mrigakhi Baruah Tutumani Kakati Mridusmita Ray Mary Kalita Diksha Sarkar Nilam Garg Ankita Chettri

Assam Police Service (Junior Grade)

Partha Pratim Sarmah Annesha Duarah Bijoy Ahmed Nilupta Saharia Sunayana Sabhapandit Amit Khanal Sudakshina Deka Bikash Nandan Bora Debasish Kalita Vidisha Bora

The final results were determined based on the candidates’ performance in the main written examination and the interview/personality test round, which was held from November 13 to 29, 2024.

In addition to the top ranks, 45 candidates have been recommended for ACS, 35 for APS, and several other positions in various government departments.

