Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has tendered a plan to increase electricity tariffs to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC).

Sources said, commmision called a meeting to hear public opinion on the matter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the course of hearing, the members of ten different organizations and stakeholders gave diverse opinions about the proposed tariff version.

Members also highlighted that, the tariff hike would affect consumers and its effects on the energy sector in the state in general.

The mobe of APDCL stands in contrast to the Assam government’s initiative to reduce tariffs by Re 1 per unit in the upcoming financial year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The AERC will review the data that were collected during the hearing. The result will make a decision on the electricity tariff for the financial year 2025-26, sources added.

The commission is expected to finalize its recommendations by the end of the current financial year, taking into account the concerns raised by the participating organizations.

Reports said that the Finance Minister Ajanta Neog made the announcement of the subsidy in the state budget for 2025-26 on March 10, and it will come into force from May 1, 2025.

This program will be applicable to 48 lakh consumers of Assam that only use 120 units a month, reports added.