Guwahati: China has approved the construction of the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River raising concern for India and Bangladesh.

This river, known as the Brahmaputra in India and Bangladesh, flows through Assam and Arunachal Pradesh before it joins Bay of Bengal.

The project has significant implications for Assam, where the Brahmaputra River is considered the lifeline of the state.

Experts warn that the dam could disrupt the river’s natural flow, impacting local ecology, and potentially causing water scarcity and devastating floods in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Concerns include the possibility of China diverting water from the river, leading to water scarcity downstream.

Furthermore, sudden water releases from the dam could trigger severe floods, impacting millions of people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The project also poses significant environmental risks to the river ecosystem and the surrounding regions.

The dam is planned for the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and is expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, surpassing the capacity of the Three Gorges Dam. The project is a key component of China’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality goals.

Chinese officials claim that hydropower projects in Tibet, which they believe hold significant hydropower potential, will not have a major impact on the environment or downstream water supplies.

China has already initiated hydropower generation on the upper reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and is planning further projects upstream.