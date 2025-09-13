Guwahati : All Moran Students Union (AMSU) on Saturday observed “Black Day ” for alleged betrayal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Assam.

The Black Day was meant to condemn the false promises made to the indigenous Moran Community to grant Scheduled Tribe ( ST ) status.

Union also demands inclusion under the sixth schedule for autonomous self governance.

“We observe Black Day today. It is a protest against betrayal. Our demands are of ST status and Autonomy under the sixth schedule,” said Palindra Borah, president, AMSU.

This protest will be followed by economic blockade preventing oil, coal and timber from going out of the state if there is no positive response from the governments in Dispur and Delhi.

PM Modi on Saturday will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100 th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.

On Sunday Modi will be in Assam’s Darrang and Golaghat districts to be part of different programmes.