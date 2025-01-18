Guwahati: Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi appealed to all the opposition parties in Assam to unite for the upcoming panchayat polls in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to the media, Akhil Gogoi said that the upcoming panchayat polls will be a testing ground for the 2026 assembly elections.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We feel that all the 16 opposition parties including the Congress should join hands in the panchayat polls if the real intention is to defeat the BJP”, he said.

Gogoi stated that without an alliance, it would not be possible to chase away the BJP as the votes would once again be divided.

He claimed that it is the Congress that needs to weigh in on the alliance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

‘”The Congress should finalise the alliance so that there are no clashes or problems in the upcoming election. In the last by-elections, the Congress decided to go solo and hence in the end, the results were a disaster.”, he said.

He added, “I appeal to the Congress that if they really want to defeat the BJP in 2026, they should join the alliance.”

Further targeting the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram, Akhil Gogoi said that till Himanta Biswa Sarma is in power, Assam cannot move forward and there can be no development of the people.