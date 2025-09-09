Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday ramped up its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by organizing a large-scale demonstration at Mirza, located in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Party members opened the protest by lighting candles in front of a portrait of music icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, paying tribute to his legacy.

They took an oath to continue opposing the CAA, which they believe endangers Assam’s cultural and ethnic identity.

As the demonstration unfolded, hundreds of AJP supporters marched through the streets of Mirza, chanting anti-CAA slogans and holding banners that criticized the central government’s recent decision to extend the implementation deadline for the Act by ten more years.

While addressing the crowd, AJP joint secretary Pankaj Lochan Goswami accused the BJP of using the CAA as a political instrument to grant citizenship to Hindu foreigners and secure future electoral advantages. “Why should Assam accept the CAA when other northeastern states have rejected it?” he asked.

Protesters firmly declared that Assam’s people would never accept the legislation. They condemned the CAA as unjust, undemocratic, and a threat to the rights of indigenous communities.