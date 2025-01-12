Guwahati: An ailing wild elephant has been spotted struggling for survival on the outskirts of Assam’s capital city Guwahati, causing concern among local residents.

The male tusker, with a noticeable swelling on its leg, has been wandering at Kalitakuchi in the Birkuchi area on the Guwahati outskirts.

Local residents, witnessing the elephant’s distress firsthand, have been providing what meager support they can.

“The elephant, likely escaping from the Amasang Wildlife Sanctuary, has been struggling here for weeks. His swollen leg hinders his movement, making it difficult to forage for food in the jungle,” said Sumi Devi, a concerned villager.

Driven by hunger, the weakened elephant has been venturing into the village, seeking sustenance from human sources.

“He comes to the village almost every day, pleading for food, “We offer him what we can – bread, bananas, anything to help him survive. Thankfully, he has not harmed anyone, but the fear of an unexpected attack lingers,” said Devi.

The villagers, despite their compassion, feel increasingly helpless. They have repeatedly contacted Assam forest department officials, but no action has been taken to provide treatment to the injured elephant.

“We’ve repeatedly contacted the forest department, urging them to intervene. Officials occasionally visit, but no concrete steps have been taken to treat the elephant’s injury,” she said.

“We request that the government take steps to treat the elephant and ensure the safety of both the animal and the villagers, said a local.

“The government must act swiftly to provide veterinary care to this suffering animal. This will not only ensure the elephant’s well-being but also alleviate the anxiety of the villagers who fear for their safety,” he added.