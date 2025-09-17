Guwahati: Tensions have flared along the Assam-Nagaland border as Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) general secretary Bidyut Saikia accused the Nagaland agriculture department of attempting to plant palm oil seedlings on contested Assam land.

Speaking at the border on Wednesday, Saikia alleged that thousands of palm oil seedlings prepared by Nagaland officials at their seed farm were being brought for planting in areas claimed by Assam.

“In March, Nagas tried to plant seedlings, but Assam residents’ protests temporarily halted the program. Recently, over a thousand seedlings were observed being transported in two vehicles. Assam’s land cannot be handed over to Nagaland under any circumstances,” he said, criticizing the state government’s “weak” response.

The dispute centers on the Merapani region in Golaghat district, where local farmers and activists claim Nagaland is overstepping historical boundaries. Assam and Nagaland share a 512-kilometer border established during colonial times in 1925, which Nagaland disputes, claiming larger territories dating back to 1866.

The border conflict, ongoing since Nagaland’s formation in 1963, has been fueled by ambiguous boundaries, resource-rich forests, and insurgency influences, leading to clashes and encroachments over approximately 66,000 hectares.

Saikia’s allegations follow incidents in April 2025, when Nagaland’s State Seed Farm in Merapani issued eviction notices to over 1,200 Assamese farmers cultivating oil palms on 1,200 acres of disputed land.

Protests ensued, and memorandums were submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, though no new seedling transports were confirmed at the time. Nagaland maintains that the farm falls within its jurisdiction.

Efforts to resolve the border dispute have included Supreme Court mediation since 1988, local peace committees, and recent high-level talks involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state leaders.

Assam has reinforced security along the border, while both states seek central intervention for a permanent boundary survey. Activists warn that unless decisive action is taken, tensions could escalate further.