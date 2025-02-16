Guwahati: The body of a newborn baby was discovered near a roadside thicket in Dholai of Cachar, Assam.

The discovery was made by passersby late on Saturday night, who spotted stray dogs feeding on the infant’s remains.

Upon chasing the dogs away, the bystanders retrieved the body but unfortunately, a significant portion had already been consumed by the strays.

Locals condemned the act and demanded severe punishment for those responsible.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have sent the newborn’s body for a medical examination.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, residents suspect that the mother may have abandoned the baby in the thicket.