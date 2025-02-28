Haflong: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious corruption allegations against the officials of Public Works Department (PWD) Road in Haflong Division in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, claiming the department is bypassing fair tender processes and awarding contracts to select individuals.

Bapojit Langthasa, AAP Dima Hasao Committee leader, alleged that the PWD is executing numerous projects without publicly issuing tender notices, effectively excluding most local contractors from bidding.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He asserts that this practice allows the department to secretly award contracts to favored parties.

“Many contractors are being unfairly shut out. I filed an RTI application for project details and was completely ignored,” Langthasa stated.

Further fueling suspicion, Langthasa claimed that PWD Executive Engineer Nuruz Zaman Ahmed refused to provide him with a copy of the ‘Notice Inviting Tender’ letter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“He simply said it couldn’t be given. If tenders aren’t publicized, the ‘inviting’ aspect is meaningless,”Langthasa revealed.

The AAP leader also alleged a pattern of retroactive tender issuance, where projects are awarded in advance, and formal tenders are released later, denying other contractors a fair opportunity.

“Sources indicate this practice is widespread, with contracts going to those with political or official connections,” Langthasa said.

This is not the first time the Haflong PWD officials have faced corruption accusations. In 2023, Executive Engineer Manuj Kumar Saikia was caught accepting a bribe, leading to the seizure of over Rs. 45 lakhs from his residence and office.

Similarly, Executive Engineer Biraj Kumar Bhattacharjee was removed last September after a recording of him demanding a large bribe from a contractor surfaced.