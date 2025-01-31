Dhemaji: In the quiet town of Jonai in North Assam’s Dhemaji district, a young girl is making waves in the world of cinema.

Parvika Sharma, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from SFS School, Jonai, has captured hearts with her remarkable performance in the critically acclaimed short film Puspita.

The 25-minute film, which tackles the sensitive issue of traditional rituals and their impact on young girls, has not only won international accolades but also showcased Parvika’s talent on a global stage.

Produced by Lova Hazarika Cheerla under the banner of Aloha Creations and directed by Rajiv Dutta, Puspita tells the poignant story of a young schoolgirl navigating the challenges of education and personal life amidst the pressures of a traditional ritual called Tulani Biya—a practice tied to a girl’s puberty.

The film highlights the resilience of its protagonist and the supportive roles played by her parents, teachers, and elders in helping her overcome societal obstacles.

For Parvika, the journey from Jonai to the international film festival circuit has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite her tender age, she effortlessly carries the film on her shoulders, delivering a performance that is both heartfelt and compelling.

Her portrayal has earned praise from audiences and critics alike, cementing her place as one of Assam’s brightest young talents.

Behind this rising star is a family that values education and creativity. Parvika’s father, Kuldip Sharma, works under the Defence Ministry, while her mother, Dr. Prantika Sarmah, is an Assistant Professor at Murkongselek College in Jonai. Their support has undoubtedly played a crucial role in nurturing Parvika’s budding career.

Puspita has been a trailblazer on the film festival circuit, winning the Best Indian Short Film award at the Triloka International Film Festival, where Rajiv Dutta also took home the Best Director award.

The film’s success didn’t stop there—it was officially selected for prestigious festivals such as the Rohip International Film Festival, the 13th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, the 13th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival, and the 3rd NEFVTA International Film Festival.

What makes Puspita stand out is its powerful narrative, which sheds light on a deeply rooted cultural practice while celebrating the strength and determination of its young protagonist. Parvika’s performance adds a layer of authenticity to the story, making it both relatable and inspiring.

As Parvika continues to balance her studies with her newfound passion for acting, her journey serves as a reminder that talent knows no age—or boundaries.

With her star on the rise, this young girl from Dhemaji is not just a role model for her peers but also a beacon of hope for aspiring artists across the region.