Guwahati: Two men were arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl at the Borlangfer area in Karbi Anglong, Assam.

The incident reportedly took place on February 3 during Saraswati Puja celebrations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, identified as Lalbabu Ram and Ajay Gurok, have been arrested by the police based on an investigation.

The incident occurred when the girl was returning home from school with her classmates.

The two men reportedly abducted her and took her to a secluded location where they committed the crime.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, the Adivasi Students’ Union has demanded swift justice and exemplary punishment for the accused.

Investigation in the case is being carried out to find if any other person is involved.