Guwahati: A man accused in a POCSO case was reportedly found dead inside the Abhayapuri Jail in Bongaigaon, Assam on Sunday.

The 78-year-old inmate, Ishan Narzary allegedly took his own life. Narzary, a resident of Amguri in Chirang district, was accused in a POCSO case.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Narzary allegedly consumed a sharp object, resulting in his death.

The jail officials discovered his lifeless body during a routine inspection and immediately notified the local police.

An inquiry has been initiated to investigate how Narzary obtained the sharp object and to identify any lapses in security measures within the jail.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While reports suggest that Narzary was distressed about his prolonged incarceration, no official statement has been released regarding the possible reasons behind his suicide.